COVID-19: Philadelphia's Historic City Tavern Shutters

A Colonial-themed restaurant on the grounds of a 1773 Philadelphia tavern has closed its doors.

City Tavern has offered an authentic 18th century dining experience on the same grounds that America's founding father's ate, drank and celebrated on, its website says.

"After a wonderful journey, it is with heartbreaking sadness we announce the immediate closure of City Tavern Restaurant," 2nd Avenue restaurant wrote Monday on Facebook.

"While our chapter may have ended, there will surely be much more in store under the stewardship of the National Park Service of this 247-year-old treasure."

You never know who you may run into at City Tavern Posted by City Tavern Restaurant on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The building that houses City Tavern caught fire in 1834, and was rebuilt exactly 20 years later, the restaurant's website says. City Tavern opened in 1976 in honor for the bicentennial.

The restaurant later closed, but reopened for business in 1994 after Walter Staib won congressional approval as operator of the Tavern.

"It has been our privilege to be a part of so many special life occasions, and to have been a hallmark of the Philadelphia community through many great years, even during difficult times," City Tavern said. "Chef Staib would like to thank our friends, family, fans, guests, vendors, and staff for their stalwart support over the last 26 years of his proprietorship."

