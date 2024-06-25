The latest bear was spotted near Spring Garden Road in Robbinsville around 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Robbinsville Township police said in a Facebook post.

Police said they notified the New Jersey Department of Fish & Wildlife.

It was the second publicized sighting of a black bear in Mercer County since Thursday morning, June 20. That bear activity occurred on Village Road West near the Mercer Oaks Golf Course, West Windsor police said.

Bear sightings can be reported to the state Department of Fish & Wildlife at 877-927-6337.

