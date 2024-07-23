Mostly Cloudy 81°

4-Year-Old Hurt After Woman Grabs Wheel Of Car During Argument In East Windsor: Police

A 36-year-old woman from East Windsor has been charged with aggravated assault after grabbing the steering wheel of a car during an argument with the driver, authorities said.

East Windsor Police Department

 Photo Credit: East Windsor Police Department via Facebook
Their Honda Civic crashed into a tree resulting in a child's serious injury, East Windsor police said.

Madelin A. Soto-Santizo also was charged with two counts of child endangerment after the crash on Friday, July 19, police said.

East Windsor police responded to Brookwood Gardens on Hickory Corner Road at about 10:50 p.m.

The Honda was westbound on Hickory Corner Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a large tree, police said.

A four-year-old passenger in the back seat was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries, police said. 

An 11-year-old passenger in the back seat was taken by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

