Ananta Ahuja and her dog were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Rabbit Hill Road and Abbington Lane in West Windsor around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, the outlet said.

The Jeep driver, whose name was not released, was reportedly cooperating with police.

Ananta was a 7th grader at Community Middle School in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

