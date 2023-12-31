Update: Woman Shot Dead In Ramsey, Killer Surrenders In Montclair

The suspect turned himself in to police in Montclair a little over an hour after the 41-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday evening at Konica Minolta's headquarters just off Route 17 near the Rockland County border in Ramsey, they said.

Police had gotten a call from a third party in Montclair that the shooter had killed the woman and appeared intent on killing himself, one of them reported.

Police departments from surrounding towns, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Police, were among those who converged on the area.

The complex was searched, and an alert was issued for a red 2018 Nissan Altima.

The alert was canceled shortly after word of the surrender came around 9 p.m.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a brief statement once the suspected killer is interviewed and charged.

