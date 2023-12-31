Overcast 41°

Update: Woman Shot Dead In Ramsey, Killer Surrenders In Montclair

UPDATE: An intense manhunt for a Montclair resident who authorities said shot and killed his girlfriend at their workplace in Ramsey on New Year's Eve ended when he surrendered to police, multiple law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

The suspect turned himself in to police in Montclair a little over an hour after the 41-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday evening at Konica Minolta's headquarters just off Route 17 near the Rockland County border in Ramsey, they said.

Police had gotten a call from a third party in Montclair that the shooter had killed the woman and appeared intent on killing himself, one of them reported.

Police departments from surrounding towns, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Police, were among those who converged on the area.

The complex was searched, and an alert was issued for a red 2018 Nissan Altima. 

The alert was canceled shortly after word of the surrender came around 9 p.m.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a brief statement once the suspected killer is interviewed and charged.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

