Fair 82°

SHARE

Victim Ejected, Airlifted From Route 287

UPDATE: An occupant who was ejected in a crash on Route 287 early Saturday afternoon was airlifted to the hospital by a New Jersey State Police helicopter.

The Northstar helicopter takes off from Route 287 in Mahwah with the critically injured victim, headed for St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson.
The Northstar helicopter takes off from Route 287 in Mahwah with the critically injured victim, headed for St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The victim was in traumatic arrest, unconscious but breathing, following the crash on the northbound highway near Campgaw Road in Mahwah -- north of Exit 59 -- shortly before 1 p.m. May 13, responders at the scene said.

The highway was closed as a Northstar chopper landed, collected the victim and flew to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Motorists were diverted off the northbound highway in Franklin Lakes.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They were expected to release more information Saturday afternoon.

to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE