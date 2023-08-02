Update: Route 17 North To Remain Closed After Wild Tractor-Trailer Crash Damages Overhead Sign

The mayor urged motorists to avoid the area. Southbound Route 17 is open, he said.

There miraculously were no serious injuries in the crash, which left the rig scattered across both sides of the highway near the New York State border around 10 a.m. Aug. 2, Wysocki said.

The rig had split into pieces, with a huge container landing on a passing SUV on the other side of the divider and thousands of lemons spilling onto the highway.

The driver, who's from Ontario, Canada, said he felt the load shift, tried to correct it and dislodged the container, Mahwah Police Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

The box flew off the trailer and split open -- dumping hundreds of crates of lemons -- after it landed on the other side of the median in the southbound lanes near the Mountainside Avenue overpass, Bussinelli said.

The container crashed onto the hood of an Audi, triggering its airbags, the captain said.

The tractor-trailer driver and the SUV operator, who's from Monroe, NY, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Businelli said.

The tractor remained upright, with the trailer resting perpendicular on its side beneath the bridge.

A signpost that was nicked in another tractor-trailer crash last week was bent and requires immediate attention, the DOT said.

The northbound highway will remain closed until state inspectors -- and if necessary a repair crew -- complete their work.

"This was one of the wildest things I've ever seen," said Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki, who was assisting at the scene. "Thank God no one was seriously hurt."

Various police, firefighters and EMS units, along with a state Department of Transportation crew, converged on the scene near the Sheraton Crossroads and Route 287.

Police from neighboring towns helped direct traffic.

Mahwah police are investigating the cause.

******

******

Nitin Shukla, who lives in Mahwah, provided drone shots of the wreckage. For video, go to his YouTube channel: @Shuklaphoto_graphy

******

