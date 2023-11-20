Trans Ramapo College Swimmer's New Record For Women's Team Causes Controversy

Meghan Cortez-Fields won the 100-yard butterfly with a new program record time of 57.22 seconds, at the Cougar Splash hosted by Misericordia University in Dallas, PA Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, Ramapo Athletics reports.

The senior athlete also won the 200-yard IM "out-touching the second place finisher in 2:12.05," Ramapo Athletics said.

Yet, not all are celebrating.

Cortez-Fields' win came under criticism as this is her first year swimming for Ramapo's women's team. She swam for the men as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, rosters on the Ramapo Athletics website show.

The Ramapo Swim Team allegedly made a congratulatory post for Cortez-Fields on Instagram, but removed it after former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posted about it on X, as reported by Fox News.

Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, made headlines after speaking out about Lia Thomas' 2022 NCAA Championship win. She is a self-proclaimed advocate for women's sports.

“Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women,” Gaines said on Sunday, Nov. 19. “Hm, where has we seen this before? #SaveWomensSports."

Daily Voice has reached out to Ramapo College officials and Cortez-Fields for comment.

In an interview with Ramapo's student newspaper, The Ramapo News, Cortez-Fields said UPenn swimmer and NCAA Championship winner Lia Thomas has been an inspiration to her.

The student newspaper said Cortez-Fields was "in the middle of their transition" when the article ran in October 2022.

Click here for results from the Saturday, Nov. 18 competition.

