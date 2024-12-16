Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

Teaneck's Pub 178 Opens, Keeping Cottage Bar Traditions Alive

Pub 178, a new Irish-inspired restaurant, is now open on Cedar Lane, taking over the space once home to Teaneck’s cherished Cottage Bar. Offering a fresh yet familiar experience, the pub is already making waves with its hearty menu and warm atmosphere.

Teaneck Mayor Mike Pagan cuts the ribbon on Pub 178.

 Photo Credit: Pub 178 Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Owned by Anabella Sol Cavagliato and Jorge Mora, who also run Sol’s Cafe nearby, Pub 178 blends old favorites with new twists. True to their promise, the couple has kept many Cottage Bar traditions alive, including its role as a Liverpool Football Club supporters' hub, karaoke nights, and Guinness on tap.

Beyond the ambiance, Pub 178’s menu is a highlight, featuring a mix of classic Irish dishes and crowd-pleasers. Starters include crispy wings with sauces like Garlic Parmesan or Thai Chili, loaded Ultimate Nachos, and freshly made Guacamole with tortilla chips. The sliders—available as beef burgers with cheddar and caramelized onions or pulled pork with coleslaw—are already a hit.

For heartier appetites, their specialty burgers, like the Omaha Burger with smoked bacon, onion straws, and BBQ sauce, and the Margarita Burger topped with fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction, are must-tries. Sandwiches range from the Cuban Panini, layered with pulled pork, ham, and Swiss cheese, to the Open Face Steak Sandwich, served with sautéed onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella.

Lighter options include fresh salads, like the Grilled Salmon Salad or the Southern Salad packed with avocado, cheddar, and black beans. Entrées like Fish & Chips, marinated Skirt Steak with chimichurri, and sizzling fajitas round out the diverse menu.

“Our pub is a place where friends gather, and where visitors become regulars,” the owners shared on the pub's website. “We take pride in our warm atmosphere, delicious food, and wide selection of drinks.”

Fans of European soccer will feel right at home with Pub 178’s extensive game-day coverage. Whether you're stopping by for a pint and some wings or sitting down for a full meal, Pub 178 promises to carry forward the spirit of its predecessor while offering something for everyone in Teaneck.

