UPDATE: Mahwah Woman, 55, Drowns In Backyard Pool

A Mahwah woman was found drowned Sunday morning after apparently falling asleep in her backyard pool, responders said.

What apparently a tragic incident occurred in the exclusive Rio Vista development on Crocker Mansion Drive, they said.

The 55-year-old mother apparently went out to the pool around 9:30 p.m. or so on Saturday and sat on a chair in the shallow end, as was one of her favorite pastimes, responders said.

Her husband told police he eventually went to bed, then found her body about 12 hours later.

Responders included Mahwah police and EMS, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidience.

******

******

