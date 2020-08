A tractor-trailer driver was injured when he rig tipped Wednesday afternoon on a notorious near the Bergen/Rockland border.

Police summoned firefighters to tend to a fuel spill following the crash on northbound Route 17 to the Route 287 ramp in Mahwah around 5:15 p.m.

The stretch regularly has been the scene of crashes, many involving tractor-trailers.

Witnesses said the driver’s injuries didn’t appear serious.

