Mahwah Rescue Boat Summoned For Ramapo River Recovery

Mahwah firefighters responded to the Ramapo River just over the border in Rockland County to recover a body around noontime Thursday, authorities said.

Suffern firefighters were also joined by divers from Stony Point and Thiells in the recovery effort behind a water treatment plant on Pat Malone Drive.

Responders said they were recovering what was believed to be the body of a man last seen at 5 a.m.

A Rockland County medical examiner was called to the scene shortly before noon.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit also was responding.

