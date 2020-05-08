Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fire Ravages Mahwah Townhouse Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters had the Mahwah townhouse blaze under control in under an hour.
Fire ravaged multiple units of a Mahwah townhouse complex early Friday evening.

Occupants all got out safely and no injuries were immediately reported.

The three-alarm fire broke out in the Dickinson Manor condominiums in the Fardale section of town shortly after 5 p.m.

Township firefighters moved quickly and in sizable numbers from the front and rear of the building to prevent the blaze from doing more serious damage.

Firefighters from Wyckoff and Allendale were among those who joined their Mahwah colleagues at the scene, along with township police and EMS.

Tallman FAST, Hillburn Engine, Suffern Tower Ladder and Sloatsburg firefighters also provided mutual aid, along with companies from surrounding towns.

At the scene.

Jerry DeMarco

