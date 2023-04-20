Overnight SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Mahwah

Township police responded to a call of a drunken resident at Dickinson Manor near Forest Road who was threatening people with a baseball bat around 10-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Police were familiar with the 60-something resident, who ducked back inside when they arrived at the unit near Dickinson Lane and Storms Drive, responders said.

Township police at one point launched a drone to look inside the residence, witnesses at the scene said. The man also apparently spoke on the phone with his father and a 911 dispatcher, they said.

Police eventually summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and a Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

The troubled resident -- who responders said had no weapons other than the bat -- emerged from the home around 5:30 a.m., witnesses said.

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

