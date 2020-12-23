Former Don Bosco Football Player, Triplet Pete Meile Was 'Leader On & Off The Field'

North Jersey's football community is mourning the loss of Pete Meile, who died on Dec. 17 at 28 years old.

Meile, a triplet, grew up playing football alongside his brothers, Matt and Billy. He was "the youngest but the largest," a feature article in the Times Union reads.

Meile graduated Don Bosco Prep and went on to play football for Union College, where he earned his B.A. in political science.

His former football coaches, friends and loved ones all remembered him similarly: As a leader -- both on and off the field.

To our Union Football family and friends, We lost a great young man in Peter Meile's passing. As many of you know,... Posted by John Audino on Monday, December 21, 2020

"As many of you know, Peter was not only a great football player, but an awesome young man who was a leader for all of us," former coach John Audino wrote on Facebook.

"Peter loved Union football, his coaches and teammates, and he will be missed tremendously by me and I am sure by all of us who knew him. I feel blessed as a coach and a mentor to have had the pleasure to coach such a fine human being."

Audino described Meile as being highly self-motivated, smart and a "real nasty offensive lineman.

"His technique was unbelievable, and he gave his all for our program and his school."

"My thoughts of Pete started with tears and are now ending with a smile," Gary Reynolds wrote to Meile's family in a tribute on his obituary.

"That’s because his infectious positive outlook, smile, and attitude have blocked the sorrow for me. It does not block the sorrow I am feeling for your loss and I pray that your strength as a family will hold you all up as you cope.🙏🏼"

Click here to make a donation in Pete Meile's memory.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.