Familiar Face At Mahwah Public Library Carolyn Sengstacken Dies, 92

Carolyn Seberry Sengstacken died Oct. 20, 2020. She was 92 years old.

For 25 years she was one of the familiar faces at the front desk of the Mahwah Public Library.

Carolyn, daughter of Robert Ralph and Helen Milton Seberry, was raised in Cragmere, Mahwah, with her sister Barbara.

She went on to earn an Associate’s degree. In those days, high school was attended in Ramsey, dances and “socials” in private homes. And it was there she met Royal F. Sengstacken Jr. of Suffern.

They wed in 1950 and started married life in romantic Europe, where Roy was representing American Express. They returned to Cragmere to raise their own family.

Carolyn was avidly involved in a variety of decorative arts, especially watercolor painting and creating collages. She made herself part of the community — volunteering for everything from Cub Scouts to Meals on Wheels — and enjoyed sailing, canoeing and hiking.

She and Roy retired to Oyster Cove, MD, over 30 years ago. Roy predeceased her in 2002. She spent the past 10 years in Towson, MD.

She is survived by sons Royal Robert (wife Penny) of Montvale, NJ, and John Charles (wife Christine) of Branford, CT and daughter Andrea Secara (husband Claudiu) of Palm Beach, FL.

