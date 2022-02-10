Contact Us
UPDATE: Modified Lockdown At Middle School In Mahwah Lifted, Source Of Social Media Threat ID'd

Jerry DeMarco
Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah Photo Credit: @RamapoRidgeMS (Twitter)
Notification from Mahwah Schools Supt. Michael DeTuro Photo Credit: Mahwah Township Public Schools

UPDATE: A modified lockdown of nearly three hours was lifted at the Ramapo Ridge Middle School in Mahwah after authorities identified the young source of what they called an unfounded social media threat.

Parents began communicating with their children and asking questions as police converged on the Ridge Road school late Thursday morning, Feb. 10.

Schools Supt. Michael DeTuro reassured them that students and staff remained safe while administrators and police worked to trace the source of the "Internet/social media posting," which sources said was on TikTok.

Students reported being held in place through at least two periods and lunch/recess while the school was searched and various interviews were conducted to determine the source.

One source called the post "stupid social nonsense" by a child "without realizing the repercussions."

