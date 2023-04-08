Contact Us
UPDATE: Mahwah Woman Burned Herself In Condo Bedroom Arson, Police Say

Amel Mersali (inset) is charged with torching her bedroom at the Ridge Gardens development in Mahwah, putting lives and property at risk. Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Wyckoff FD / INSET (driver's license photo): NJ MVC

A Mahwah woman who was charged with setting fire to her bedroom had to be treated for a flash burn that authorities said she sustained in the blaze.

Amel Mersali, 32, used a common lighter to ignite a flammable liquid in her Hawthorne Lane unit at the Ridge Gardens condo development – injuring herself in the process -- around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, township police reported.

Sprinklers knocked down the flames, which were extinguished by firefighters who contained the blaze to the bedroom.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Arson Investigations Unit were called to the scene along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which handled the forensics.

Seized evidence included the lighter that authorities said Algerian woman used to set the fire at the Tudor-style development. She also made admissions, authorities reported.

Mersali was charged with aggravated arson and risking widespread injury or damage. She remained in custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus and will be given a first appearance date in Central Judicial Processing Court once she is discharged, authorities said.

