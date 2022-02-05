Shoplifter Assaults Mahwah Liquor Store Worker, Flees In Sedan With Stolen Plates

What began as a shoplifting turned into a robbery at a Mahwah liquor store, authorities said.

An employee tried to stop the thief and was assaulted just before 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at the MacArthur Ridge Plaza on Ridge Road -- making it a strong-arm robbery, they said.

He then drove off in a silver Honda sedan bearing a PA license plate that police said didn't belong to the vehicle.

The employee wasn't injured.

Police investigating the incident said it bore similarities to a crime also committed on Friday in Teaneck.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has video or other information that could help find the robber is asked to call Mahwah PD: (201) 529-1000. You can remain anonymous.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.