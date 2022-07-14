SERIAL CALLER: Midwest Woman Jailed For Threatening To Blow Up Ramsey Police HQ

A Midwest woman who once set fire to garbage bins outside a middle school -- and then contacted authorities to confess -- was charged this week with threatening to blow up Ramsey police headquarters.

The threat by Amber Schadewald, 24, "led to a search of the building, parking lot and departmental and personal vehicles by Bergen County sheriff's bomb dogs" back in January, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

The subsequent investigation led to Schandewald, who "was believed to be in a group home in Minnesota at the time she made the threat," Lyman said Thursday.

Schadewald has a history of allegedly threatening to blow up courthouses, police headquarters and other sites in several states, the chief noted.

She's also been charged with arson, attempted arson and vandalism, records show.

In one instance, police said, Schadewald set fire to garbage bins outside a Minnesota middle school, then "self-reported" what had happened through a Nixle tip line, authorities said.

Although it's supposed to be anonymous, Schadewald put her name on the tip, then waited on a street corner for police to find her.

"Based on our interview with the suspect, it appears as though she was getting some kind of gratification from making these threats," Derek Randall, commander of the investigations division of the Cloquet (MN) Police Department, told the News Tribune of Duluth, MN. "And it just got out of control."

Schadewald remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on charges of causing a false alarm through a bomb threat, falsely reporting a threat involving a bomb and making terroristic threats.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.