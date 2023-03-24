RCNJ Hosts Symposium On 'Power-Based' Dating Violence On Campus

The cold-blooded killings of four female college students in Idaho just months ago make a symposium next week at Ramapo College on stalking and dating violence on campus more than relevant.

"Power-Based Violence: A Look into College Life" will delve into social media harassment, stalking behavior, sign recognition, resource disparities and barriers that prevent marginalized populations from coming forward to report such crimes.

What violence prevention on campus looks like will also be discussed.

New Milford Councilman Matthew Seymour will moderate the 5th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium, which he created in 2019.

The March 28 event at the college's Mahwah campus is free and open to the public.

High school and college students, as well as their parents and guardians, are encouraged to attend, Seymour said.

Intimate-partner violence prevention and how to recognize the signs are critically significant topics for many reasons.

Nearly 30% of college women say they have been in an abusive dating relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

One of every six college women (16%) has been sexually abused in a dating relationship, the NDVH added.

Most female (69%) and male (53%) victims of rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner reported experiencing such violence before the age of 25.

The hotline also found:

38% of college students say they don't how to get help for themselves if they are abused on a date;

58% say they wouldn't know how to help a dating abuse victim;

57% say it's difficult to identify dating abuse;

52% of college women report knowing a friend who’s experienced violent and abusive dating behaviors, including physical, sexual, digital, verbal, or other controlling abuse.

The lineup of panelists:

Crisis Unit Coordinator Laura Melendez of the Bergen County Department of Human Services’ Division of Alternatives to Domestic Violence Alternatives to Domestic Violence;

YWCA Northern New Jersey Healing SPACE Director Simaza Sadek;

Marie-Danielle Attis, the assistant director for student involvement and coordinator of the Office of Violence Prevention at Ramapo;

Onya Brown, the new director of Felician University's Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council;

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit Lt. Kevin Mathew;

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit Sgt. Melissa Cohen;

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Lee Schaer;

Amanda Murray of the Center for Hope and Safety;

Retired NJ Family Court Judge Ronny Jo Siegal.

Welcome remarks will be delivered by Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella and Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb.

WHAT: Power-Based Violence: A Look into College Life (Violence Prevention Symposium)

Power-Based Violence: A Look into College Life (Violence Prevention Symposium) WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. WHERE : Trustees Pavilion at Ramapo College, located at 505 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah

: Trustees Pavilion at Ramapo College, located at 505 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah COST : Free (open to the public)

: Free (open to the public) MORE INFO: Email mseymour@newmilfordboro.com

