Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said.

AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic jams created when a car carrier hauling hybrid vehicles caught fire on Route 17. SEE: Car Carrier Of Hybrids Catches Fire, Closes Route 17 (PHOTOS)

It landed at NJ Crush FC North Field near Ramapo College, then flew the worker to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

OSHA was notified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.