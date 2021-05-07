Mahwah Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Home Blaze

Mahwah firefighters doused a blaze Friday afternoon that severely damaged a township home.

Flames pushed out the back porch of the garage side and through the attic of the West Crescent Avenue home after the fire broke out shortly after 1:30 p.m., responders said.

Firefighters got water on it quickly, keeping the blaze from main living areas while preserving the family’s possessions.

They had the bulk of the fire knocked down in roughly 40 minutes.

All residents and pets got out OK and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters preserved most of the family's possessions. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

