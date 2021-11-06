Local Dads Erase Graffiti In Kids' Playground In Mahwah

UPDATE: James Burns III was glad that township officials planned to erase graffiti sprayed throughout a children's playground in Mahwah. He just didn't want to wait.

So Burns and Andrew Kazella, a fellow sales associate at Keller Williams Realty in Ridgewood, got to work Saturday in Winter's Park.

"I was very disheartened to see my daughters favorite park defaced by vandals," Burns said. "Not only do we work in this community but we also live here and want to make it a safe, clean, and accessible place for all."

"Something really special happened today," said Mayor James Wysocki, who offered "a heartfelt thank you" to both dads.

"This is exactly what Mahwah is all about and why I am so proud to be the mayor," he added. "On behalf of the township, thank you for caring and for being good neighbors."

Authorities asked the public for help identifying the vandal or vandals responsible for the graffiti tags.

"The police department is investigating this incident," said Wysocki, a retired township police officer who's also a lifelong Mahwah resident.

He noted that the township is "in the process of purchasing and installing surveillance cameras at all of our parks" while noting that it unfortunately didn't come in time for Winter's Park -- which had been revived in recent years by a group of dedicated volunteers.

Wysocki asked that anyone who might have seen something, recognizes any of the tags or has information (or surveillance video) that could help find those responsible contact Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

