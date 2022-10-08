Contact Us
Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
2 Storrs Court, Mahwah
2 Storrs Court, Mahwah Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Firefighters battled heat exhaustion along with a basement blaze Wednesday night in Mahwah.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out shortly before 8 p.m. in the two-story home on dead-ended Storrs Court off East Crescent Road near the Rockland County border.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down within a half-hour. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Ramsey, Wyckoff, Hillburn, Sloatsburg, Suffern and Tallman, as well as Mahwah police and EMS.

