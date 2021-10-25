Driver Claims Tractor-Trailer Driver Caused Road-Rage Crash That Closed Route 17

The driver of an SUV that slammed into a utility pole, downing wires across Route 17 in Ramsey before dawn Monday, claimed that he was cut off by a tractor-trailer driver who kept going, authorities said.

The 20-year-old Staten Island motorist, who received a summons for driving on the revoked list, told police that he was headed south on the highway when he got into a road-rage incident with the rig's driver shortly after 1:30 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

His 2018 Ford Escape then ran off the road and split the pole outside BMW of Ramsey just south of Airmount Avenue.

The SUV driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Route 17 was initially closed in both directions before the northbound side was reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m. The southbound side was reopened at 5 a.m.

Ramsey police, borough firefighters and the Ramsey Rescue squad responded, along with the New Jersey DOT.

