Assailant Stabs Woman In Ramsey, Turns Knife On Himself, Drives To Rockland Hospital: Police

A manhunt ended when a man who'd stabbed a woman at a home in Ramsey turned the knife on himself before driving to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern for treatment, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood before being transferred to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center following the assault on Swan Street, just off southbound Route 17, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

The suspect, Jason Hinton 27, of Liberty Street in Little Ferry, was later located at Good Sam, where he'd sought medical attention for "numerous self-inflicted stab wounds," Lyman said.

Hinton was transferred to Trauma Center at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, the chief said.

Both he and the victim were in stable condition, Lyman said.

Charges were pending against Hinton, he said.

