Arrest Made In Home Arson That Killed Pet, Mahwah Firefighters Among Responders

A resident was arrested at the scene of a house fire across the state line that killed a pet cat and severely damaged the home while drawing companies from Mahwah, among several other towns.

Ramapo police didn't immediately identify the 51-year-old resident, who neighbors said was taken into custody at the Dunn Road home in Airmont a short time after the fire broke out on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

Members of the Tallman Volunteer Fire Department and Suffern Volunteer Hose Co. #1/Suffern Hook & Ladder Co. #1 doused the second-floor blaze.

Two cats were rescued and given oxygen through masks. A third died despite resuscitation efforts, neighbors said. No other injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Mahwah, Hillcrest, Hillburn, Monsey, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley. Some responded to the scene while others provided coverage.

The Spring Hill and W.P. Faist volunteer ambulance squads and Rockland police were also among the responders.

The resident was arraigned in Airmont Court and released without bail following an investigation by Rockland police detectives and members of the county sheriff's Arson Investigation Unit, Rockland Detective Sgt. Michael Higgins said.

