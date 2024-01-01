Murder Update: Mom Shot Dead On New Year's Eve In Bergen, Gunman Surrenders In Montclair

The body of 41-year-old Crystal Camargo was found early Sunday evening in a cafeteria area at Konica Minolta's headquarters just off Route 17 near the Rockland County border, sources with direct knowledge of the homicide said.

Charged with murder and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose was Luis Suarez, also 41, with whom they said Camargo had young children.

Ramsey police rushed to the company campus after a third party in Montclair called and said that Suarez had killed Camargo and appeared intent on taking his own life.

Police from surrounding towns, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Police, quickly flooded the area and helped establish a perimeter.

K9 units were summoned, the complex was searched, and a manhunt for the 5-foot-10-inch, 265-pound Suarez was launched. He was driving a red 2018 Nissan Altima, authorities said.

The alert was canceled when word of Suarez's surrender more than 20 miles south in Montclair came around 9 p.m.

Suarez was turned over to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office after surrendering.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail overnight and remained held there on New Year's Day pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a brief statement at some point on New Year's Day.

