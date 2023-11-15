Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Ramsey

The man was struck and killed by a Rockland County-bound NJ TRANSIT Main Line Train #1109 about 300 yards south of the Main Street crossing and the Ramsey train station around 9:40 a.m. Nov. 15.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The train left Hoboken at 8:35 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 9:49 a.m.

Service on the Main, Bergen and Port Jervis lines resumed by 11 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said.

Their police are investigating.

