Mahwah Native Fired After Train Rant Toward Tourists Goes Viral: Reports

Brianna Pinnix, a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx from Mahwah, is seen screaming at the tourists as her boyfriend attempted to restrain her in a video initially posted on Reddit, as reported by TMZ and the NY Post.

The ordeal happened on a New Jersey Transit train following the New York Jets v. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to The Messenger.

"Bri, do not this," the man with her said in vain. "Stop this or I'm never going to talk to you again."

"I can handle this on my own," Pinnix said as she got in a tourist's face and began swearing about immigrants.

"How about you get the (expletive) out of our country," Pinnix yelled. "(Expletive) immigrants."

In a statement, Capital Rx said they have a zero tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior.

"After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in a question," Capital RX said in a statement to the New York Post.

NJ Transit released the following statement:

"NJ TRANSIT strongly condemns any behavior of this type on our transit system. In June, we launched our Ride Kind campaign designed to remind and encourage customers to treat all their fellow customers and NJ TRANSIT employees with kindness and respect.

"As part of this campaign, we have included posters and signs on board buses and trains, inside stations and on social media to encourage customers and employees to model ideal transit behaviors."

Customers are also encouraged to report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ TRANSIT Police by calling 1-888-TIPS-NJT (1-888-847-7658) or texting their message to NJTPD (65873).

Since the incident, Pinnix has deactivated her Linkedin and Facebook accounts. It is unknown what the tourists said that set her off.

