ICE Looks To Deport Laborer Charged With Decade-Long Child Sex Abuse In Bergen, At Jersey Shore

Federal authorities have placed a detainer on Jonan Pascasio-Erazo, a 46-year-old Salvadoran national living in Waldwick, who was jailed late last week.

Pascasio-Erazo sexually assaulted the victim in Waldwick, Mahwah and Belmar multiple times, beginning in 2012, up until his arrest, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Waldwick police notified detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit of the disclosure on Friday, Aug. 4, the prosecutor said.

Pascasio-Erazo was seized and booked that day into the Bergen County Jail, where he has remained on a host of charges:

Four counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old;

Four counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim aged 13-16;

Four counts of child endangerment through sexual conduct;

Four counts of sexual assault on a victim 13 to 16 years old;

Four counts of sexual assault;

One count of sharing obscene material with a minor.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement swiftly filed a formal request that Pascasio-Erazo remain held until a hearing can be held to determine his residency status in the United States.

Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants suspected of living here illegally are jailed.

An immigration judge will hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine whether Pascasio-Erazo should be deported – and if so, when.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Pascasio-Erazo’s release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so that immigration agents can take custody of him.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies.

