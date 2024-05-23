Fitness Studio, Outdoor Oasis: See Inside $3.3M Mahwah Polo Club Mansion

A luxury Hamptons style estate, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, is on the market in Mahwah for $3.349 million.

The home is inside the Polo Club and sits atop 6.5 acres on the Ramapo Mountains, offering breathtaking views and privacy, according to the listing.

"This is a very special property that doesn't come on the market often," the listing said.

The home offers resort-style living and features a 2-story foyer, a chef's gourmet kitchen, "generously sized" bedrooms, a spa-like bathroom, two gyms, a theatre and recreation space, according to the listing.

The outside features a pool, fire pits, and an outdoor kitchen, along with a 3-car attached garage and a 2-car detached structure with a bonus office, according to the listing.

The property was last sold in 2007 for $245,000. The property taxes on the home will cost about $36,666.

To view the listing, click here.

