Overcast 52°

SHARE

Firefighters Douse Attic Blaze In Ramsey

Firefighters doused an attic blaze at a Ramsey home early Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire that ignited in Ramsey around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire that ignited in Ramsey around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, April 27. Photo Credit: RAMSEY FD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

No injuries were reported in the two-alarmer, which ignited at a home on narrow Lakeview Terrace just off Lake Street around 6:40 a.m. April 27.

Firefighters had it quickly extinguished and under control by 7:30 a.m., sparing further fire damage.

Mutual aid responders who reportedly were at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Mahwah and Wyckoff, along with members of Ramsey Rescue and borough police.

to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE