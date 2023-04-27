Firefighters Douse Attic Blaze In Ramsey

No injuries were reported in the two-alarmer, which ignited at a home on narrow Lakeview Terrace just off Lake Street around 6:40 a.m. April 27.

Firefighters had it quickly extinguished and under control by 7:30 a.m., sparing further fire damage.

Mutual aid responders who reportedly were at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Mahwah and Wyckoff, along with members of Ramsey Rescue and borough police.

