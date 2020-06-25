Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramsey Bike Store Owner, 92, Closes Shop After 44 Years

Valerie Musson
Ramsey Bike & Ski (44A E. Main St.)
Ramsey Bike & Ski (44A E. Main St.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

After more than four decades in business, the 92-year-old owner of a popular bike store in Ramsey is closing up shop, reports say.

Andre Hartmann has owned Ramsey Bike and Ski for 44 years, NorthJersey.com reports.

The shop quickly expanded to sell bicycles as well, since skiing season alone was too short.

Hartmann and his wife, Margrit, also opened up shops in Greenwich Village, Brooklyn Heights and Colt’s Neck.

The store in Ramsey, meanwhile, relocated twice, starting at 19 E. Main St. in 1976, moving down the road to 150 E. Main and currently residing at 44A E. Main.

Hartmann, a resident of Belleville, plans to liquidate the remainder of his store’s stock and collect the rest of his customers’ equipment rentals before calling it quits.

Ramsey Bike and Ski, 44a East Main St., Ramsey

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

