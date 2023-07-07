Beaten And Left For Dead: Pittie Takes First Steps After Surgery At Bergen Shelter (Video)

Trina was found “beaten…starved and left on the road to die,” the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Thursday, June 22.

“Trina’s abuser told neighbors, ‘she’s stupid and deserves to be beat’ before shattering two of her legs,” reads the tragic post. “He then repeatedly shot her with a bb gun. Trina was screaming in pain, as neighbors scooped her up, dropping her at the door of a veterinary hospital.”

After the shelter urged supporters to donate funds for a complicated orthopedic surgery estimated at $15,000, their supporters — as well as the Animal Alliance of New Jersey — “sprung to action,” RBARI describes.

While Trina’s multiple fractures and emaciated state initially left her unable to walk or stand, the beloved pup is on her way — literally — to a better life as she was shown taking her first steps after her surgery on Wednesday, June 28.

“Trina is gaining more confidence and mobility with each step,” reads the emotional post. “There are no words to describe how incredible it is to see Trina standing and taking these first tentative, yet eager, steps.”

“Trina’s journey to wellness has just begun, but she is undoubtedly moving in the right direction with you by her side. We are humbled to be a part of her journey and thankful to the Animal Alliance of New Jersey for choosing us as partners. We are so appreciative of your gifts of kindness for Trina, allowing her to gain confidence and dignity after her horrific ordeal."

Scroll down for the full video clip from RBARI.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.