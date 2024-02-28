Animal Control Officer Left Dog To Die In Plastic Bag In Kennel Dumpster: Mahwah PD

Authorities removed 37 dogs from the Aranwood Kennels and placed them with local rescues after taking Richard A. DuBarton III, 57, into custody, Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen said.

A customer who boarded a dog at Aranwood, on Stag Hill Road, called police after hearing whimpering coming from inside the parking lot bin and making the horrific discovery, the sergeant said on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Stuffed into a garbage bag, the Dutch Shepherd was barely alive and "appeared to be malnourished and near death," Larsen said.

The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital and police seized DuBarton, who "claimed someone must have dumped the dog there," the sergeant said.

Animal Humane Officers Nicole DiPasquale, Sean Hayes, and Micheal Silano learned that DuBarton had taken custody of the dog in Irvington, one of the towns for which they said he works as an animal control officer.

The owner told them the dog was turned over months earlier to Irvington police, who, in turn, summoned DuBarton, Larsen said.

The Mahwah officers contacted all of the jurisdictions that employ DuBarton "and advised [them] of what had occurred at his facility," the sergeant added.

DuBarton, a retired Marine who is also a certified police K-9 instructor, previously made headlines when he was fired as Fair Lawn's animal control officer for posting a video on YouTube in 2011 showing an albino cobra whose bite left a man close to death.

The dogs removed from the Aranwood kennel late last week "were all vetted and given to local dog rescues for the time being," Larsen said on Wednesday.

DuBarton was charged with:

Exposing an animal to adverse conditions;

Failing to provide medical care to an animal, resulting in serious bodily injury;

Failing to provide a sanitary environment;

Failing to provide water.

He was released pending a March 8 date in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

