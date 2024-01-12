A Few Clouds 45°

SHARE

Thief With Pickup Takes Trailer Containing $50G Worth Of Valuables From North Arlington VFW Lot

Edward Richard lost just about everything he owned when someone stole his trailer from the VFW parking lot in North Arlington.

ANYONE who spots the pickup or trailer or knows where to find either is asked to call North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400.

ANYONE who spots the pickup or trailer or knows where to find either is asked to call North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400.

Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

"I used it for storage when I moved from my house into a small apartment," he said.

There was a full toolbox, car parts from Australia and family heirlooms among what Richard estimates is over $50,000 worth of valuables, not counting the trailer.

North Arlington police obtained a surveillance image of a pickup truck that apparently was used to haul away the 24-by-8½-foot black trailer with no lettering on it late in the afternoon on New Year's Eve.

The pickup doesn't have a front license plate, making identifying it difficult.

Richard had the trailer parked in a spot he rented from the VFW, which has other trailers on the River Road lot, as well.

"I never thought this would happen in such a small town," he said.

ANYONE who spots the pickup or trailer or knows where to find either is asked to call North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400.

to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE