Shoplifting Near Lyndhurst Police HQ Dooms NYC Pair

Lyndhurst police were instantly at a nearby Valley Brook Avenue business after two men fled with nearly $1,000 worth of toiletries and groceries.

Searching the parking lot and surrounding area, they were pointed to a nearby restaurant that a witness saw one of them enter, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Sure enough, the officers found -- and arrested -- both Renaldo Mason, 24, of Queens and Davon Getten, 28, of the Bronx, the lieutenant said.

A consented search of their car turned up the $971.51 worth of stolen merchandise, he said.

Mason and Getten were charged with shoplifting before being released.

