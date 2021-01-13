Lyndhurst Police Bust NYC Driver With Loaded Gun

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Massenburg
Thomas Massenburg Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

Police responding to a call of vehicles without license plates cruising the parking deck of a Lyndhurst apartment complex said they found a driver carrying a loaded gun.

Thomas Massenburg, 19, of Jamaica, Queens, was driving a Honda Accord approached at the Wall Street West development on Tuesday by police who noticed that it had an expired temporary plate, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Smelling a strong odor of raw marijuana, Lt. Paul Haggerty looked inside and spotted a small box on the passenger-side floor that contained a .380-caliber handgun, Auteri said.

Massenburg remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit.

Auteri thanked Rutherford and East Rutherford police for their assistance.

