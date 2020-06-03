HERO: Wallington Police Chief Nabs Armed Bandit In $2,000 Gas Station Robbery

Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia captured an Elmwood Park man who'd just pistol-whipped a gas station attendant during a $2,000 robbery, authorities said.

Imbruglia was among several officers who responded to a call at the Delta Station on Wallington Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

He grabbed Andrew Rehan, 22, near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Lester Street as other officers searched for the second robber.

Police found Rehan carrying a pellet gun that resembled the real thing in the waistband of his sweatpants.

The attendant, who was struck with the gun during the holdup, refused treatment, Imbruglia said.

Rehan remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

Police, meanwhile, continued to search for the second robber, who Imbruglia said fled with the cash.

Backup officers who assisted included Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik and Lt. Eric Kluska and East Rutherford Detective Robert Applegate and Officer David Alberta.

The chief thanked their departments, as well as the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their involvement.

