COVID-19: Lyndhurst Police Limit Non-Emergency Contact

In an urgent effort to keep the public – and themselves -- safe, Lyndhurst police on Monday began taking non-emergency reports over the phone.

“The types of calls that our officers will take over the phone are those that do not require an on-scene investigation to be conducted, evidence to be collected or otherwise require an officer to respond to the scene,” Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis said.

Police will, of course, respond to all emergency calls, crimes of violence against people and serious property crimes, the chief said.

What’s necessary, he said, is to find ways to limit person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus.

“Because our officers interact with many people throughout the day, limiting as much exposure as possible will aid us in contributing to our social distancing responsibility to the public,” Jarvis said.

If an officer doesn’t share their hand and keeps a safe distance, he said, it’s “out of an abundance of caution to keep our officers and the public safe, not an indicator of the officers’ willingness to help.

“In no way are we discouraging anyone not to come to police headquarters in an emergency situation,” Jarvis said.

Anyone needing a police report is asked to call: (201) 939-2900, ext. 5 , or email the request: recordsdepartment@lyndhurstpolice.com .

Or fax request to (201) 804-0625 .

Arrangements will be made to help you receive the report, Jarvis said.

“Rest assured: We are here to serve and this is a minor change for a significant precaution,” the chief said. “If you need us, call us.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.