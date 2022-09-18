Contact Us
Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Killed, Woman Critical In Shooting At Border Of Paterson, Prospect Park
News

TERRIFYING MOMENT: Carjackers Rush Lyndhurst Mom With Child In Back Seat

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900
Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900 Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

The rampant crime wave involving stolen vehicles took a terrifying turn when a Lyndhurst mother was rushed by two carjackers as she pulled her SUV into her garage with her child in the back seat.

Three bandits in all were "casing the area targeting high-end vehicles" in an Audi stolen out of Elizabeth a short time before the frightening incident on Sanford Avenue around noon Thursday, Sept. 15, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

"One of them forcefully opened the driver's side door," Auteri said. "He ordered the woman out of the vehicle.

"However, we believe he was startled by the presence of a young child in the back seat," Auteri said. "Both men then retreated to their vehicle and fled the scene.

"They were last seen traveling over the bridge into Nutley," he said.

A resident reported seeing the same vehicle in the neighborhood on Saturday. Police were investigating.

Anyone who might have seen something or has home security video that could help with the investigation is asked to call Lyndhurst police: (201) 939-2900.

to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.