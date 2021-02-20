Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

NJ Thieves Snatching Snow Plows At Alarming Rate, Funeral Director Among Victims

Jerry DeMarco
Owners throughout the Northeast and Mideast are reporting snow plow thefts.
Owners throughout the Northeast and Mideast are reporting snow plow thefts. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

With so much snow falling on New Jersey in recent weeks, funeral director Brian Warner got himself a new $7,000 plow for his 2005 monument pickup truck. And just like that it was gone.

"It was locked with the keys kept inside the building," said Warner, who owns and operates Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington.

It's not just him: Privately-owned pickups with plows are being stolen at an alarming rate in New Jersey, authorities confirmed Friday.

This past week, three trucks with plows were stolen out of East Rutherford alone. One owner bought his three days earlier and hadn't even used it yet.

A Jeep Wrangler with a snow plow attached was stolen from a lot in Nutley during the middle of a recent storm.

A quick search shows dozens of snow plow thefts across the Northeast and Mideast just this year.

Many know Warner and all he does for the community, particularly for grieving families of first responders. You won't find a more generous person, they say.

"I work so hard for the things I own," he said, "and some losers feel the need to take that from me."

It's hard to miss Warner's stolen truck: It's green with tombstones on the doors and a crane on the passenger-side rear corner -- and his brand-new red BOSS plow.

Here's a photo:

Anyone who sees this truck or knows where to find it is asked to contact Wallington police: (973) 473-1715.

Brian Warner

Surveillance video shows another pickup pulling up in a lot near his Ford F-350 a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday. A man gets out, jimmies open the door and eventually gets the vehicle started about 20 minutes later.

Then both trucks take off.

Anyone who sees Warner's green pickup or knows where to find it is asked to contact Wallington police: (973) 473-1715.

