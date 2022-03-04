Moments From Getting Away, Shoplifting Newark Couple Nabbed By Lyndhurst Officer

A shoplifting couple from Newark might've thought they’d made a clean break before a Lyndhurst police officer spotted their getaway car, authorities said.

Police were called after an employee saw the couple flee the Home Goods store on New York Avenue with several large bags, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officer Michael Clifford heard the alert and stopped an older model Lexus sedan moments later, Auteri said.

Inside were several bags, the lieutenant said. Some were stuffed with clothing, most of which still had price tags and security devices on them, stolen from other area stores, he said.

Tyrese Gregory and Brianna Fillmore, both 22 of Newark, were taken into custody after Sgt. Richard Jasinski, Detective Nick Abruscato and Officers Michael Scalese, Michael Giangeruso and Nicollette Villani joined Clifford.

Gregory, it turns out, had an outstanding warrant out of Hillside, Auteri said. Fillmore was wanted out of Livingston and was carrying a wax fold of heroin, he said.

Fillmore was turned over to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office after being charged with heroin possession, Auteri said Gregory was released pending court action. Charges against both for receiving stolen property were pending, he said.

