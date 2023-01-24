Laborer Charged With Torching Vehicles On Local Bergen Street Awaits Move From Rikers To NJ

A Bronx laborer wanted for setting a fire that consumed a pickup truck and a sedan on a quiet Wallington street remained held on Rikers Island following his capture in the city.

An extradition hearing for Eliezer Bisono Aguilera, 22, is scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Bronx Supreme Court, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Aguilera was wanted for a 4:30 a.m. arson fire last Nov. 15 on Morrissee Avenue that was doused by Wallington firefighters, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Destroyed by the flames were a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima.

Detectives from Musella’s Arson Squad and Wallington police identified Aguilera, who lives in an apartment building on Bainbridge Avenue off East 194 Street near the Grand Concourse in the city’s Fordham Manor section.

They caught him last Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Bronx with help from the NYPD and Port Authority police, the prosecutor said.

Once he’s brought back to New Jersey, Aguilera will have a first appearance before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack on charges of aggravated arson, arson and risking widespread injury or damage.

