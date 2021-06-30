Authorities: Long Island ID Thieves With Infant Had Stolen Gun, More In Lyndhurst Apartment

A Long Island couple ran an ID theft operation from a leased apartment in Lyndhurst where they'd just moved in with their 14-month-old daughter, authorities said following a raid there.

Diamond Holder, 24, and Mohamed Konate, 26, both most recently of Amityville, NY, were found with bogus credit cards, fake driver's licenses and a stolen gun when they were busted, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

It began with the theft of a package for another resident at the Chubb Avenue complex, he said.

Detectives Nick Abruscato and Tom McSweeney quickly identified Holder as the thief who swiped the Sony PlayStation 5, Auteri said Wednesday.

They also learned that Holder (her real name) recently leased her apartment under a fake name and was moving in with Konate and their daughter, he said.

Armed with a search warrant, members of the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Response Team and investigators from the Detective Bureau raided the apartment.

They found 20 bogus credit cards, 10 phony driver's licenses from various states and a .45-caliber handgun reported stolen out of Georgia, the lieutenant said.

They also recovered the stolen PlayStation, he said.

The girl was taken into temporary protective custody before being turned over to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency for what became placement with a family member, Auteri said.

Holder and Konate, meanwhile, were charged with ID theft, receiving stolen property, a weapons-related offense and child endangerment. Holder also was charged with the theft of the package.

Both were released pending court hearings, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, while both the DCPP and leasing company conduct their own investigations.

******

ALSO SEE: Lyndhurst Man Charged With Secretly Recording Roommate In Bathroom

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.