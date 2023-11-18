Gotcha! Lyndhurst Detectives Crash Home Burglary, Nab Local Couple

Daniel Soto, 22, and Nicolette Greco, 25, didn't see Lyndhurst Police Detective Chris Cuneo watching them case the unoccupied Kingsland Avenue home around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Detective Nick Abruscato had joined Cuneo when the couple slipped around to the side of the house and momentarily out of sight, the lieutenant said.

The detectives followed and found a broken basement window, Auteri said.

Announcing themselves, they took Soto and Greco into custody without incident, he said.

Both were charged with burglary and criminal mischief, with Soto also charged with ID theft and receiving stolen property.

Police sent him and Greco to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge order both released the following day under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

