Bergen County Restaurant Closes As Others Open

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, some eateries are still planning to open.

Bibillia in Ridgewood was planning on opening months ago. The family-run Korean restaurant, however, is planning for a late May opening, BoozyBurbs reports.

Bibillia, coming to Chestnut Street, will allow customers to customize every aspect of their meals -- like Chipotle or Moe's, but for Bibimbap and noodles. Choose from white, purple or brown rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, tofu and other proteins for the base of your bowl. Build it up with veggies and top it off with homemade sauces. Click here to see the menu.

Meanwhile in Englewood, Burger Boss has already opened. The Kosher burger joint allows for pick-up and delivery only. Click here to order from the Humphrey Street restaurant.

Chicken Bullet in Wallington closed after nearly two years in business. The owner of the Main Avenue Peruvian restaurant took to Instagram to thank everyone who had a part in building the business up.

"As sad as this," he said, "bigger and better things" are on the horizon.

Click here for other Bergen County restaurants that have opened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.