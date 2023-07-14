Accused Thief Wanted In Pickup Theft Snared By Wallington Detective

Jake Kaniszewski, 26, entered the lot of the Main Avenue business on May 21, ransacked a Ford F-150 that was scheduled for repair, then tried to flee after finding the keys, said Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik, the officer in charge of the department.

Kaniszewski "appeared to be blocked in and couldn't exit," the captain said, so he found a second F-150 that he was able to drive off in.

Police investigating the theft obtained an arrest warrant for Kaniszewski.

Then, on July 7th, Detective Szymon Popek spotted and arrested him while on patrol.

Kaniszewski was charged with two counts each of burglary and theft and one of criminal mischief, then sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge in Hackensack release him the next day, with conditions, under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.